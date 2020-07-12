September 24, 1945 - June 13, 2020
Jean Marie Hargrave Zink was born September 24, 1945 in Augusta, Georgia to Hugh and Marie Hargrave. The family lived in Flippin and Mountain Home, Arkansas before moving to Yakima, Washington in 1946.
Jean graduated from Highland High School in 1963, attended Yakima Valley Community College, and earned her Registered Nurse pin from Emanuel School of Nursing in 1967. She worked at Dwyer Memorial/Providence Milwaukie, St. Vincent’s Hospital and Meridian Park Hospital in the emergency room setting. She later used her medical knowledge for insurance dispute resolution first in the private sector and eventually for the State of Oregon Workman’s Comp Division, from where she would retire in 2006.
Joe Zink, who would become Jean’s husband, crashed a car into a vehicle driven by Jean’s roommate in early 1968. The rest was history as Jean and Joe were married in Portland that same year. Joe came to love the color purple and hummingbirds too!!
Daughter Michelle arrived in December 1973, daughter Lori in December 1974, and son Ryan was born in March 1978.
Grandchildren were the apple of Jean’s eye. Austin Makey was born 2002, Ashlyn Makey in 2003, Zach Cooper in 2009 and Andrew Cooper in 2012.
Jean is survived by her husband, Joe, of Independence, OR, her daughters Michelle Cooper (Mike) of Tigard, OR, and Lori Zink of Poulsbo, WA, and all four grandchildren. She is also survived by her mother, Marie Hargrave, sister Carolyn Henyan (Scott), and brother Michael Hargrave (Christina) all of Yakima, WA, plus an extensive extended family. She was preceded in death by her father Hugh and by her son Ryan.
A Celebration of Life was held on June 27 at Restlawn Funeral Home in Salem, OR. Private Inurnment was at Fir Crest Cemetery Niche, Monmouth, OR. Memories and condolences may be shared at FarnstromMortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, Jean requested any memorials be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
