Jean B. Orcutt, 98, passed away on May 5, 2020 at Good Samaritan Center in Yakima, WA. Jean was born on June 11, 1921 to Ernest and Ethel (Henry) Lyle in Yakima, WA and spent her early years moving with her family around Eastern Washington. Her father owned dairy cows and the family moved frequently selling milk in local towns. She said that she enjoyed making friends at each new location.
Jean married Raymond Hilbert in 1940 and from this marriage came her first two children, Norman and Janice. In 1948, Jean married Chester Orcutt and they had two children, Michael and Joan. Jean was a talented farm wife. She was a wonderful cook, canned vegetables and fruit, sewed many outfits for her family, hosted large family reunions and encouraged all of us to do our best.
Jean worked outside the home at the Wapato School District as a cook. She also worked at the Safeway store in Wapato as a grocery clerk. She attended the Pilgrim Congregational Church in Wapato, WA and was a member of the Worthwhile Club consisting of local farmwives. Later in life, she was baptized at the West Side Baptist Church in Yakima, WA.
Jean enjoyed nature. She was the first to notice a pretty sky, point out an interesting rock or blooming wildflower and was thrilled anytime “the mountain was out” (Mt. Adams). She loved poetry and could recite many poems by heart. She enjoyed reading, oil painting, crochet projects and writing in her journals. During her marriage, she and Chester traveled and visited all 50 states. She completed writing her life story journal in the last few years.
Jean is survived by her four children: her son, Norman (Kathy) Hilbert of Yakima, her daughter, Janice Bommersbach of Yakima, her son, Michael (Beverly) Orcutt of Walla Walla, WA and her daughter Joan Wood, of Yakima. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and in the near future, her first great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Orcutt, her grandson, Robert Bommersbach, her parents, Ernest and Ethel Lyle and her four sisters, Ermyth Nichols, Elnora Nelson, Eva Fox and Neoma Kusler.
The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Health Center in Yakima for their considerate care. Jean lived there for six years and considered the staff as part of her family. Private family services will be held with interment at Terrace Heights Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to the Cancer Society, The Salvation Army or St. Vincent de Paul. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
