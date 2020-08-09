Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
JC Wofford was called home on August 5, 2020 and we lost our adored son, father, brother and friend.
JC Wofford II was born March 2, 1982 in Yakima, WA to Joe and Julie Wofford. He graduated from Wapato High School in 2001 and went on to graduate from Perry Technical Institute in HVAC. In 2006 he returned to his hometown of Wapato and took over the family business, Wofford’s Towing and Auto Wrecking.
Growing up, JC enjoyed playing sports and formed many lifelong friendships through basketball, soccer and football. Racing also ran in his veins and he started racing go carts when he was 13. We knew it was only a matter of time before he would be in a race car. After back surgery in high school he hung up his football gear and got his first bomber car to race at Yakima Speedway. He took great pride in driving the #100 car to victory in the Idaho 200, the Oregon 200 and the Montana 200 in the Super Late Model division. He was fearless behind the wheel of any motorized vehicle. His racing skills are also the reason many people saw their life flash before their eyes being a passenger in his car.
If you knew JC you knew his greatest achievements in life were his children. Whether he was cheering Mayce on at volleyball games or running quarter midgets on the weekends with Ryder, he loved being with his kids. He also got a kick out of Stryker starting his soccer and flag football career. The kids loved going on tows with their dad. Stryker loved singing with his dad in the car and it would make him laugh.
JC was so involved with his kids – Mayce loved the long drive to Naches when JC would take her to school. That was the time she could talk to him about anything she wanted. Stryker raced little rascals bikes in Tri-Cities and JC loved watching him. Ryder and Aidyn played on the same basketball team and JC would go watch their games. Ryder loved when you could say a random word and JC would start dancing and singing. JC would watch Aidyn and Ellie when Kayla would take Mayce to her out of town games. JC loved his kids and they loved him.
Not only could you call JC for a tow but he also had a hidden talent of cutting hair. He gave many of his friends the fade haircut and always cut his boys’ hair.
JC is preceded in death by his father, Joe Wofford; his grandparents Kenny and Mary Wofford; aunt and uncle Donna and Ken Prather; uncle Don Albright; aunt Debby Wofford; and grandfather Alfonso Dabalos. He is survived by his parents Dale and Julie Gasseling; his children, Mayce, Ryder and Stryker Wofford; his grandmother, Judy Dabalos; his girlfriend, Kayla Ford and her children, Aidyn and Ellie, who he loved like his own; his siblings Jennifer (Carlos) Garza, Christopher (Crystal) Gasseling, Phillip Zamora, Raven Zamora, and Jelly Paul; his nieces and nephews, Alexis, Ciyenna and Shyli Garza, Aaliyah and Christopher Gasseling; and numerous aunts and uncles and cousins.
His family would love to thank the Wapato Community for always supporting JC throughout the years in all his sports, racing and business.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). LIVE streaming of the service will be made available directly under his obituary on our website, www.brooksidefuneral.com, where memories can also be shared.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In