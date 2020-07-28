Roland Funeral Service
Jay William Becker, 61, of Yakima, WA, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020, in Irvine, California, after a brief battle against Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive brain tumor.
Jay was born on July 24, 1958, in Atlantic, Iowa. Jay is survived by his brothers, nieces and nephews, David and Mary Jo Becker of Tustin, CA, and their children Kimberly, Van and Jake, and Ned and Kim Becker of Missoula, MT, and their children, Ellee, Claire, and Dane; and brother-in-law, Mike Pettit of Dillon, MT, and his children Jenny (Kearns) and Hayley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Harriet Becker, and sister, Elizabeth (Buffy) Pettit.
Due to the Covid-19, a celebration of Jay’s life is yet to be scheduled, and the family is planning a graveside service for family and friends at the Atlantic Cemetery, in Atlantic, Iowa, this fall. A celebration of Jay’s life will also be scheduled in Missoula, Montana, in the near future.
Memorials can be sent in Jay’s name to either the “Trojan Bowl Football Field Renovation” project, Atlantic Booster Club, Rolling Hills Bank & Trust, Attn: Emily Freund, 1307 East 7th Street, Atlantic, IA 50022 or to American Forests at https://www.americanforests.org/ways-to-give/memorial-gift-trees/
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Jay’s family and his local arrangements. Condolences and updates for the two events will be posted at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
