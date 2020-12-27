Jay Patrick “Pat” Morgan

December 9, 1934 - December 17, 2020
J.P. “Pat” Morgan was born on December 9th, 1934 to John and Lillian Morgan in Yakima, Washington. He loved being the older brother to his little sister Norma.
Pat grew up working in the woods with his dad building logging roads. His Grandpa Gus Thisius had sawmills in the Yakima area, and Gus’s son-in-law John Morgan owned and operated the first Caterpillar tractor in the Yakima valley in 1932, to assist with the logging operations.
Pat first met Helen Adams at Franklin Junior High, at the age of 15. They graduated together from Yakima High School in 1953. After taking classes at YVC for one year, he enlisted in the Army, where he spent the next two years at various bases in the USA. During his time in the Army, he married his sweetheart Helen in 1956. On July 8th, 2020 they celebrated 64 years of marriage.
After returning home from the Army, Pat and Helen purchased a farm near Brownstown, WA. Pat farmed and did Cat work with his dad. Helen taught first grade at White Swan School. In 1957 Pat and John officially started Morgan & Son Earthmoving and went full time into the excavation business. They both maintained their farms until 1962, when Pat sold his ranch and moved his family to Ellensburg. With daughter Laurie and son Dan, they moved to the Schnebly’s rental house in the Fairview district. They stayed there four years, until building their house in the Reecer Creek area.
Pat worked in the woods his entire life, building roads and working with timber companies, state and federal agencies, along with local farmers and ranchers. You would be hard pressed to go to an area in the Central Washington forest where the Morgan’s had not either built or worked on the roads.
His passion for blowing things up started at an early age. As a kid, he and his buddy Sherman rode their bikes down and threw a lit pack of firecrackers into the corner beauty salon, then hid across the street in the orchard to watch the aftermath. He continued with that passion and used that skill to blast hard rock areas for logging roads and did drilling and blasting for rock pit crusher sites. He was a member of the International Society of Explosives Engineers.
Pat and Helen ran the excavation business together until they retired and sold the business to Dan and Laurie on April 1st, 2006. Everything he did was for Helen and his family. He was the greatest father, supporting his kids in anything they wanted to do. He had us driving and running equipment (and building blasting primers) as soon as we were big enough to reach the pedals. He has instilled in all of us the importance of honesty, trust and commitment to doing the right thing. His word and a handshake were as good as or better than any written contract.
Pat and Helen both enjoyed traveling. Pat was able to go on several hunting trips with his friend Glenn Rasmussen to Arizona, Mexico, and Mongolia. Together Pat and Helen traveled to several U.S. states, to attend conventions and equipment auctions, family reunions in Indiana and Minnesota, trips to Hawaii, an Alaskan cruise, a train tour across Europe (including a night on the Orient Express), a 50th wedding anniversary trip to South Africa, and a trip to China and the Great Wall. Towards the end he still very much enjoyed car trips around the valley, sometimes a couple of times a day. He was often heard saying “Come on Helen, let’s go!”
Pat was a member of the Yakima First Christian Church, and in Ellensburg attended the Ellensburg Presbyterian Church. It was there that Pat & Helen met and became close friends with Ron and Florence Frye. Through Pat’s struggle with Alzheimer’s, Ron was there every week visiting and taking Pat to lunch and on car rides around the valley.
Pat is survived by wife Helen, daughter Laurie (Russ) Bender, son Dan (Dawnie) Morgan, grandsons Riley (Ana) Bender, Dusty (Macy) Bender and Wyatt Morgan; great-grandchildren London, Finley, Virginia and Judah Patrick (J.P.) Bender, sister Norma (Deane) Foisy and several nieces and nephews.
A family service is planned at Brookside in Ellensburg on December 30th, 2020 with livestream available. A larger Celebration of Life is planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, act.al.org, or Seattle Children’s Hospital, give.seattlechildrens.org, and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
