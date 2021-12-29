Jay Ellis Rumbolz

Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
On Friday, December 17th one of the best examples of a good man was welcomed into God’s kingdom. Jay Rumbolz was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Jay was born in Belle Fourche, SD. His family moved to Sioux Falls, SD while he was in elementary school. He grew up there with many memories of playing softball, school theater, being a church camp counselor & many family trips to the Blackhills. Jay moved to Washington state in 1979 where he attended Washington State University, eventually settling in Yakima, WA.
His greatest pride was his children Alex and Hannah (mother Julie), they were the light of his life along with his two grandsons. They knew he was always there to support them in any way he could. In June of 2019 he married Angie, it was a match that was meant to be. The amount of joy and love they shared in their short six years together was more than many are blessed to have in a lifetime.
Jay was very creative and enjoyed local theater, woodworking, working in his yard creating his own little oasis, camping, having a good beer at local breweries & spending time with family and friends.
Jay leaves behind his wife, Angie, two amazing children, Alex (Cassie) and Hannah (Joel), two beautiful grandsons, Lincoln and Cal, three sisters, Terryl, Cheryl (Steve), and Judy, as well as countless nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by his father and mother, Jim and Nancy Rumbolz.
Always loved and remembered, Jay Rumbolz 12/10/1957 - 12/17/2021.
