Jay Eldon Coon of Selah, WA died Aug. 3, 2020 at age 92 of Parkinson’s. Jay was born July 25, 1928 in Port Townsend, WA.
The family moved to Southeast Alaska in 1934 where Jay grew up. He went to Auburn Adventist Academy and later joined the military in 1947. After his military service, Jay came back to his beloved Southeast Alaska where he raised his own family while building Mountain View Trailer Court in Ketchikan, AK.
Jay was a lifelong Seventh-day Adventist and supported Christian education for his children.
Jay was preceded in death by his wife, Stella Beth Coon in 2014. He is survived by his 9 children: Jayne Didaro-Conley of Walla Walla, WA, Susan Hunter of Lanai, HI, Jay Afton of Vancouver, WA, Douglas Coon of Yakima, WA, Debbie Freeman of Loveland, CO, Sherilyn Johnson of Yakima, WA, Jay Coon Jr. of Port Angeles, WA, Ricci Coon of Puyallup, WA, and Roger Coon of Bellingham, WA. He is also survived by 24 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.
