Javier Amezcua-Moreno, 66, of Yakima, Washington, passed away April 2, 2020, at Virginia Mason Memorial. Javier was born April 26, 1953, in Churintzio, Michoacán De Ocampo, Mexico, the son of Maria Moreno-Torres and Rueben Amezcua-Ceja. He loved to listen to music and was a funny, caring, and loving person that loved to be with his family. He is survived by his wife Teresa; daughters, Edubiges, Linda, and Cindy; son, Octavio; grandchildren, Melissa, Alicia, Rafael, Dante, Isabella, and Alyna.
No services will be held. Cremation is being arranged by Langevin-El Paraiso Funeral Home.
