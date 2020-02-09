Jason Allen Clements, 45, was born February 6th, 1974 in Toppenish, WA. He passed away on Sunday January 26th, 2020, at home in Chickasha, OK, surrounded by his loving family. The youngest son of James and Carmella Clements. A graduate of Toppenish High School, he was an active member in 4-H and FFA.
Jason loved to go fishing, hunting and camping with family and friends. Jason’s sense of humor was contagious and there was always a smile on his face. He loved the mountains, and spent much of his youth assisting on the ranch/farm, which meant lots of time in the saddle for fall roundups on the Yakama Indian Reservation and hours working on the farm. He loved his family and would do anything he could for them. Jason walked a rough road in his young life, and fought a tough battle with diabetes. He enjoyed his trips home to Washington, recently bringing Opal to share his memories.
Jason was preceded in death by his mother Carmella Clements, father James Clements, sister Sue Boitano, brother Hank Clements, and nephews Kevin and Brandon Clements.
Jason is survived by his loving wife and best friend Opal Jean; 7 children: Brandon Rodgers, Christopher Rodgers, Mindy Rodgers, Shannon Rodgers, Tabitha Noman, Jason Allen Clements Jr., and Snowy Poolaw Clements; his sisters Joedy (Jim) Fernandez, Kay (Jose) Gutierrez, Kathy (Dave) Nickoloff, Jane (Mark) Bouchey, and Karen Overacker, brothers Bob (Marce) Clements and Jim (Amber) Clements; and numerous nephews, nieces and grandchildren.
A special nephew, Joe Fernandez, who was there when Jason needed someone to lend a helping hand, or just sit and listen.
Kathy and Joedy, thank you for caring and being there when I needed you, these past years, love you sisters.
“This is your little brother, talk with you later.”
