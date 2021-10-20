Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Jarlyn Mae Brown (Jeri), 68, passed away October 13, 2021, in Easton, WA while with her loving husband and border collies. Born in Bismarck, ND June 19, 1953, she moved to Yakima as a young child. In her teens, she met Robin Lee Brown and married in 1970. They worked extremely hard to provide for their two children, Roy and Hope, putting them through private school giving them a strong foundation of faith and excellent education. Jarlyn was a dog groomer and built a shop at home to be close to the kids.
During their 54 years together, Jarlyn and Robin enjoyed their horses and taking the dogs on hikes in the fresh, mountain air. She was God fearing, protective of her family, had an amazing love for animals, and was never afraid to speak her mind. She was vibrant, smart, and a staunch conservative. Her creativity led her into designing pageant wear, some of which were worn by National Title winners.
Jarlyn was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Elsie Hogue and two siblings. She is survived by loving husband Robin, son Roy, daughter Hope (Fulcher), four grandchildren, Julia, Lucas, Arabella, and Dakoda, her brother Leo, sister-in-law Gloria, and half-sister Arlene.
A celebration of memories can be shared at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) with open Viewing on Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 pm, and service on Friday, October 23, 2021 at 1:00 pm with Graveside Ceremony immediately following at Terrace Heights Memorial Park (3001 Terrace Heights Drive, Yakima, WA 98901). Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
