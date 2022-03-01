Jared Travis Nuismer passed away February 16, 2022 at Yakima Memorial Hospital with family by his side. He was born May 12, 1978 in Castro Valley, California.
Jared was unapologetically flawed. By nature he was a mischief maker who created adventures out of mundane moments. He was a dreamer, a deep thinker and a pyromaniac.
His dream job was working as a heavy equipment operator which he did for many years. He loved underdogs, music, camping, road trips, cheating at board games, practical jokes, bbqs, nature, gardening, drawing & dogs.
In addition to many family and friends, Jared is survived by his son, Noah Nuismer. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Nissa Rise.
His untimely death leaves all those who love him feeling the unparalleled loss of a cosmic force of nature.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, March 4, 2022 at 3:00 pm at Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home in Yakima.
