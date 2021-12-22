Jared John Miller was born on March 13, 1980, in Richland Washington to Dennis & Waldeen Miller. In his adolescent years he grew up in the Wenas Valley in Yakima County with his younger sister Cassie Lange and younger brother Steven Miller. There with his great-grandparents he started to learn and love a life of fishing, hunting, and being in the wilderness. On December 9, 2021 Jared passed away surrounded by his wife, sister, father, and best friend.
After high school he went to college at Western Oregon University where he got a bachelor’s degree. After college Jared moved into law enforcement and started working for Marion County as a deputy sheriff in 2005. Jared worked for Marion County until his death, he was promoted to sergeant in 2019. While with the county he worked as a corrections deputy, field training officer, survival skills instructor and as a negotiator on the SWAT team.
In June 2007 Jared met Jolene Plas who became his wife in the summer of 2010. Jolene and Jared had the kind of love everyone could wish for, they spent all their free time living life to the fullest and sharing so many adventures and memories.
Jared is survived by his wife Jolene (Plas) Miller, father Dennis Miller, sister Cassie Lange, brother Steven Miller, grandfather Walter Briscoe as well as his mother-in-law Donna and father-in-law Joe Plas.
A memorial service will take place on 1/8/2022 in Mt. Angel, Oregon. Instead of flowers please donate to his wife’s funeral fund at any Columbia Bank under Jolene Miller of Stayton, Oregon.
