Jared Abbott

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Jared was born December 8, 1983 in Richland, Washington and passed away unexpectedly February 1, 2021 at the age of 37.
Jared; son, brother, father, had such a loving heart, it was so big he sometimes tripped over it. Jared’s beautiful smile and laughter was infectious and brought much joy to us all. He was a truly gifted artist from music to drawing, painting, tattooing, and making jewelry. His most recent artistic venture was making jewelry specializing in Ellensburg Blue stones. Jared was a free spirit with a tender heart beneath the tough exterior who lived on his own terms but was easily befriended.
Jared also loved the outdoors, camping, hiking, shooting, and throwing knives to name a few. He also loved his dogs Archer and Harvey and took them most everywhere with him.
Jared was happy, doing well and knew he was loved. But in a moment of weakness after nearly two years clean from drugs, for reasons we will never understand, he made a tragic choice and lost his life. We are forever changed by our loss.
Jared was preceded in death by his grandfather Herb Abbott and grandmother Bluetta Tierney.
Jared is survived by his mother and stepfather Desiree and William Lohman of Selah, his father and stepmother Larry and Shanna Abbott of Richland, his son Aiden Abbott of Beaverton, Oregon, siblings Broc (Kacey), Daniele, and Colby Abbott all of the Tri-Cities, Sage and Sante Lohman of Selah, all of whom he loved dearly. Also survived by grandfather Charles M. Tierney of Yakima, grandmother Lea (Nick) Abbott of Springfield, OR, very special uncles Robert (Andrea) Tierney and Charlie (Debbie) Tierney all of Ellensburg, aunt Linda (Mike) Hughes of Federal Way, and numerous cousins. Jared also leaves behind his girlfriend Meara La France and her daughter Emry of Ellensburg.
A special thanks to Ryan at Ideal Options. Jared knew you cared.
Jared accepted the Lord as his savior at the age of 14, and we find complete peace through Philippians 1:6, “…and be sure of this, that He who began a good work in you will bring it to completion in the day of Jesus Christ.”
Rest In Peace sweet baby.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In