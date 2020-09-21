Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Jannette L. (Hotchkin) Chilcote, at the age of 90, joined her parents, Robert and Helen Hotchkin and sister Betty Jean, on September 10, 2020 at the grand pinochle table in Heaven. She was born in the spring of 1930 in Seattle, Washington. After graduation, Jannette pursued a career in bookkeeping due to her appreciation of actuarial science and her numeracy skills. She and her husband raised their young family on a small county farm, affectionately known as “The Funny Farm.” Eventually, the family moved to the Yakima area where she resumed her bookkeeping duties.
After retirement, Jannette maintained connections with her co-workers, and they routinely came together for lunch. In addition to the lunch-bunch, a group of warmhearted game playing gal-pals, regularly met to deal the cards, roll the dice, socialize, and enjoy each other’s company. She cherished the friendships that were created within this gregarious group and they faithfully gathered for decades. Jannette was an avid reader and took satisfaction in conquering the daily crossword puzzle. She enjoyed feeding the birds in her backyard garden, was an excellent seamstress, and kept her family warm with hand-knitted sweaters and beautiful afghans. Jannette liked the adventure of camping and fishing with her young family and playing tennis and scrapbooking with friends. She was a loyal Mariners fan and was thrilled to attend games.
She is survived by her four children, Leslie (John) Gillespie, Kevin Chilcote, Tracy (Jim) Armstrong, and Kristie (Tim) Gunderson; three grandchildren, Shane Gillespie, Brandy (Leon) Bailey, and Hunter (Ashley) Gunderson; four great-grandchildren; and a niece and nephew.
No service is planned. Memorial donations honoring Jannette may be made to Heartlinks Hospice Care in recognition of their compassionate work, and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories can condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
