Janis J. Dorr passed away peacefully at the age of 93 from natural causes. Many thanks to Emerald Care of Wapato, WA for the years of excellent care. Now she is starting her new adventure, joining husband Jack of 65 years, daughter Susan and son Scott. She was born in Starbuck, WA on February 8, 1927, to Agnes and Adolphus Henriod. She was educated in Dayton, WA where she met and married Jack and started their family with daughter Susan. They moved to Wapato and added to their family with sons Scott and Steve. Janis started her career working in a dental office, then changed her career path going to work for Rainier Bank as a teller, eventually moving up to a management position, retiring after 20 years. She became a part of the community and enjoyed bridge and other social gatherings with dear friends. They frequently went on camping trips with the kids and she and Jack enjoyed their trips to Reno with friends. Family was the most important thing to Janis, especially when all the kids were home for Christmas. Her five grandchildren, Lisa, Matt, Jeff, Jenifer and Zack, will always remember being called “Honey.” She also leaves behind three great-grandchildren, Lexi, Haley and Ryder Scott. “Grandma would always offer the best sandwiches any time of the day, the cookie jar was always full, pop was always cold, and there was always bread to feed the ducks. When away at school, we always looked forward to her care packages.” Janis is survived by her sister Margaret “Magee’’ Brunner of Willoughby, Ohio, and son Steve Dorr of Seattle. Per her request, there will be no services. Remembrances may be made to the American Diabetes Association in her name. Following cremation, Mom will go home to the Dayton Cemetery to be with Dad.
