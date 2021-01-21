Valley Hills Funeral Home
After a month-long fight with Covid-19, Janie Ibarra Vijarro was called to be with her heavenly father on January 16, 2021.
Janie was born April 18, 1948 in Uvalde, Texas to Alfredo and Guadalupe Ibarra. It was here that Janie lived for 35 years and had her four children, Robert, Joanne, Daniel, and Laura. While she didn’t call Texas home anymore, it still held a special place in her heart as she had countless family and friends there.
Janie moved to Washington state on March 25, 1983. It was here in Washington that she laid down her roots. While she worked at the Yakima Valley Farmworkers Clinic for over 20 years, it wasn’t until she started selling real estate that she found her calling. She loved helping people and this was one of her ways she was able to do so.
Janie was married to Tranquilino Vijarro and together they made a life in Toppenish and later in Zillah. Combined they had 12 children, 24 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. To say her life was blessed with love is an understatement. She made sure each of her children and grandkids felt loved and cherished. And she did have a knack at spoiling her grand babies.
Janie could be found talking on the phone, showing houses, picking up grandkids from school, cheering them on on the sidelines, at Starbucks getting her Caramel Macchiato or at McDonald’s picking up her sweet tea or a chocolate dipped cone. No matter what she was doing or where she went, she always wore a smile on her face.
Janie sat on the Toppenish Food Bank Board, was an active member at St. Aloysius Catholic Church and was an Associate Member of the Sisters of the Holy Name. She had a passion for the church and living and breathing its teachings. She knew that our time on earth is limited and our true life begins in heaven.
Janie is preceded in death by her parents, Alfredo and Guadalupe Ibarra, her brother, Santiago Ibarra, sisters, Maria Elena Rodriguez and Guadalupe Lopez, and her son, Victor Vijarro. She is survived by her husband, Tranquilino Vijarro, her children, Robert Terrazas (Meme) of Zillah, Joanne Fernandez of Toppenish, Daniel Terrazas (Cheryl) of Waxahachie, Laura Terrazas (Mike) of Moxee, Hector Vijarro (Chana) of Bend, Ramiro Vijarro (Kim) of Spokane, Inez Vijarro of Yakima, Eddy Vijarro(Cindy) Clarkston, Rita Vijarro (Shaunda) of Yakima, David Vijarro of Seattle and Lucy Walden (Tom) of Anchorage.
A Funeral Service and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when COVID restrictions are lifted.
