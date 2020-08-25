Janice Rose Marceau “Sup ‘youts”

Valley Hills Funeral Home
Born to Wilbert (RJ) Marceau II & Maggie Reevis Marceau on January 4th, 1998 in Toppenish, she was a member of the Blackfeet Nation and a descendant of the Yakama Nation, on August 20th, 2020 our baby girl was carried by angels to be with the creator.
All that knew her would say how she lit up a room with her smile & her love for her family for she was always there for everyone with her outgoing nature that brought life to the home as well as other homes that she would walk into.
She lived at Kiles Korner in the Wapato area her whole life. She graduated from Wapato High School where she was a part of the FFA club, which she so loved being a part of. Her zest for life was so unique that family and friends loved being around her. After graduating she had various jobs like Harold’s General Store in Harrah, Top Stop in Toppenish, and Miner’s hamburger joint in Yakima.
In 2019 she gave birth to her beautiful baby girl Lil Baby Maggie Grace Marceau, who became her whole world. She was such a beautiful mother, all that knew and saw her with baby Maggie would be overjoyed when they saw them together.
Her joy in life was the family gatherings on Kiles Korner where she lived with her family, she loved cooking and being with all her family as they all gathered, which was on the daily basis.
Surviving her is her beautiful daughter Baby Maggie Grace Marceau, her mother and father Maggie Reevis Marceau & Wilbert RJ Marceau, brother Wilbert Marceau III (Pook’Spo mapi), nephew Brandon Stahi & grandmother Janice Reevis Mesplie, Verena Reevis Goudy, grandfathers Wilbert Marceau Sr. & Alvin Reevis, Doug (Tina) Malatere, uncles Lewellyn (Gina) Reevis Jr., Victor Marceau, Vernon (Dollie) Marceau, Lyle Reevis, Alvin “AJ” Reevis Jr., Patrick Lozier, Lloyde Reevis, and Joe (Pamelita) Boehme, aunts Darcy Stahi, Gloria Marceau Shirt, Elena (Clancy) Marceau Frank, Leah Marceau, Elizabeth Marceau, Florene Marceau, Roberta Marceau, Victoria Marceau, Celeste (Thee) Reevis, Alana Reevis Calflooking, GeorgieAnn (Joey) Reevis CrossGuns, and Theresa Reevis, her brothers Christopher Talks About, Michael Reevis, Balew Reevis, Cody Reevis, and her adopted brother Gerry Pacheco, sisters Angela Reevis, Clarrisa Talks About, Vanessa Reevis, Lynette Reevis, Jayleen Reevis, Jade Reevis, and her adopted sister Arianna Pedroza whom she spent her whole life with since kindergarten, and numerous nieces & nephews.
Preceding her is Charles Justin Reevis, Viola Grace Stahi, Maddison Boeham Stahi, Joseph Boeham, uncle Warren Shirt, uncle Corwin Andrews, great-grandmother Louise Andrews, grandmother Lorraine Marceau, great-grandparents Eda Chester Jefferson, Percy & Rose Weasel Tail Bull Child, Leonard “Teddy” Mad Wolf, Patrick Marceau, Katie Spotted Bear, James Weasel Tail, and Cecile Bear Medicine.
Leaving the home at 8 am on Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 and heading to Union Gap Cemetery to be laid to rest.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In