Janice M. Wolfe, 86, died August 16, 2020 in Yakima. Janice was born in Meadow Grove, Nebraska to Bill and Ruth (Hansen) Martin. Her family moved to Victorville, California and then Barstow, California. Janice met Harvey Wolfe while he served in the U.S. Army at Camp Irwin, CA. They married in 1955, and their children Jesse and Kathy followed soon after. They moved to the Yakima Valley in 1957.
Janice and Harvey owned and operated the Lazy R Tavern in Harrah in the 1960’s and Harvey’s Crossroads Cafe in Wapato in the ‘70s. Janice worked at Hills Café and Yakima Fruit, retiring in 1995. Janice loved family get-togethers, tending her flowers, crocheting, writing weekly letters to her sisters, and playing with her dog Freddy.
Janice is survived by her son, Jesse (Clarissa) Wolfe; daughter, Kathy Wolfe; grandsons Justin Gaddis, Spencer Wolfe, Evan (Taylor) Wolfe, and Chris Walker; and sister Edith Grant of Nebraska. Janice is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Ruth Martin; her husband, Harvey Wolfe; and her sister, Hattyann Kortji.
Graveside services will be held August 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. at West Hills Memorial Park.
