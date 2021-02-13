Janice M. (Morford) Williams

Janice M. Williams passed away on February 7, 2021 in Seattle, WA after a courageous 2-year fight with congestive heart disease and kidney failure.
Janice was born in Toppenish, WA to Frank & Jean Morford on October 6, 1943. She graduated from Toppenish Sr. High School in 1962. She married Dennis J. Emerick on September 12, 1964 in Buena, WA. Dennis was in the military and they were stationed on the east coast. Their daughter Denise M. Emerick was born in April 1966. They moved back to Toppenish, WA after Dennis was discharged. They then had their son Kevin E. Emerick in December 1968.
On April 7, 1973 in Toppenish, WA she married Daryel D. (Butch) Williams.
Janice worked for Safeway and Miller’s Market in Toppenish for many years and everyone knew her.
She and Butch moved to Montana in 1986 where they resided until Butch passed away in 2012. She moved back to Toppenish, WA in 2013.
She came to stay with her sister and brother-in-law Nancy & Jerry Nelson. They then traveled to many places. She loved to gamble so that meant many trips to Reno, Lincoln City and Coeur d’Alene.
She is survived by her daughter Denise M. Williams of Yakima, WA; son Kevin E. (Jill) Emerick of Vancouver, WA; grandsons Chris (Nicole) Gordy of Selah, WA, Zach (Kristen) Emerick and Bryce Emerick of Vancouver, WA; great-grandchildren Aria, Greyson, Madison and Brynlee; sister and brother-in-law Nancy and Jerry Nelson of Toppenish; brother Dennis Morford of Yakima, WA; brother and sister-in-law Gary and Carolin Morford of Zillah, WA; sisters-in-law Joann Bell and Cyndi (Mike) Merryman of Othello, WA; several generations of nieces and nephews whom she adored; very special niece Theresa A. Gonzalez who took good care of her for the last 3 years; and “adopted” grandson Colter Wamsley of Libby, MT.
She was preceded in death by her parents Frank & Jean Morford and husband Daryel (Butch) Williams.
Per her request there will be no services. A private family gathering is planned for the Summer.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In