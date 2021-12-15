With fortitude till the very end, Janice Lynn Lindeman passed away peacefully October 29, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. Jan gave us 87 precious years of life. She was loved by many and will be truly missed and dearly remembered by all that knew her.
She was born February 2, 1934 in Toppenish, WA to Edwin and Bertha Hauff.
Jan was raised and educated in Yakima, WA, graduating from Yakima High School with the class of 1952. Leaving her life in Yakima behind, never to look back, she attended Washington State University. Jan was an active member of the Chi Omega sorority and a devoted Cougar fan, graduating in 1956 with a bachelor’s in Art and Design. Jan began her career at Meyer Frank in Portland, OR. With an offer she could not refuse she accepted a job with Liberty House in Honolulu Hawaii. While on Waikiki Beach she caught the eye of a Navy boy, that boy from Yakima, William (Bill) Lindeman. They were married in Honolulu in 1960. Of course, with a fashionable military wedding. Jan fit the role as a Navy wife with style. They moved on with married life spending several years in Sunnyvale and Moraga, CA. In 1976, now with three children in tow, the family moved to Port Townsend, WA. Kala Point would be Jan’s home for the next 42 years.
Jan was a good and loving mom. She enjoyed living and raising her children in Port Townsend. She was active in community projects and social events, a member of the local hospital guild. She loved her work at Earthnworks Gallery, always having a special mention for her Bridge Group. Jan was also known to enjoy a martini lunch on occasion or an evening cocktail or two and many times of good laughter.
Jan was a proficient and creative artist. Among her many artistic accomplishments were many years of a home business creating needlepoint patterns. A bit later in life she created another business of handmade, original and one of a kind greeting cards.
During younger years, Jan enjoyed a bit of travel and was able to visit Japan, Hong Kong, China, Thailand, Washington DC on 9/11 and spent years at Lake Tahoe on New Year’s Eve. Regardless of age, her very favorite trips of all were the multiple yearly visits to Maui, Kaanapali Beach.
Her last visit to Maui was in April 2021.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill of 58 years (2018), son Michael (2018), and brother in-law Doug Pratt.
Jan is survived by daughter Kristen Lindeman, Burien, WA, son Jeffery Lindeman, Squim, WA, sister Kathy Dunn Pratt, Yakima, WA; in-laws Betsy & George Gammell, Alameda, CA, grandchildren Kelly, Seattle, Corwin, Samantha, and Lily, Burien, nephews, a niece, and very best friends Janice, Marilyn and Shelly.
There will be no formal service. Jan will be interred next to her husband at Tahoma National Cemetery.
