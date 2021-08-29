June 28, 1948 - August 9, 2021
Janice Lillian Pue, née VanDorn, passed away at Memorial Hospital on August 9, 2021. She was a lifelong valley resident, living in Yakima until 1991 when she moved to Moxee, where she lived until her death.
Jan was born on June 28, 1948, to Mark and Letha (Whiteman) VanDorn. She graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1966.
She was married to Bernie Pue of Yakima for 17 years. They had two daughters who were the light of her life. She often told people that the years she stayed at home raising them were the happiest of her life.
She had numerous jobs, many part-time, throughout her life. Her final and longest lasting job was 30 years as a dog groomer. Jan loved her customers (dogs and people, some more than others) and they liked her. After moving onto acreage in Moxee, she always had dogs, cats and horses.
While she preferred to sit back and observe the family at reunions and during holidays, rather than be the center of attention, she will be missed by all. Her smiles were intentional, her hugs meaningful, and her eager willingness to lend an ear will be remembered forever.
Jan was preceded in death by her youngest daughter, Chenelle Lea, Chenelle’s infant son Sebastian, and her sister Gayle VanDorn. She is survived by her eldest daughter, Becky Magnuson of Kennewick, Washington, her son-in-law Erik, and their children Asher and Jocelyn, her brother Mark VanDorn of Yakima, her sister Marlee Kleca of Tacoma, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
