Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Janice L. Ward, 81, passed away on September 29, 2020. Jan was born on January 5, 1939 in London, Kentucky, to Cecil and Ruby (Reams) Brown.
Jan is preceded in death by her parents, husband Lloyd Ward, brothers Merill Brown and Cecil Brown, daughter Michelle Whittaker and grandsons Anthony Ramos and Conner Knoblich.
Surviving siblings, Merville Brown, Orlando, KY, Ernie Slavey (Sandy), Prineville, OR, Kenny Blackwell (Lee), Prineville OR, Jean Whitlock, Danville, KY, Tina Hahn (Leon), Garden City, KS, Kathy Carpenter (Ron), Bend, OR and Karen Hitchcock (Ben), Loyalton, CA. Jan is also survived by her children, Satero Ramos Jr. (Donna), Moxee, WA, Lee Ramos, Kirkland, WA, Cindy Graziano (Richard), Yakima, WA, Glenda Ellis (Sean), Eagle River, AK, Clarence Knoblich (Laurie), Yakima, WA and Carl Knoblich (Laura), McChord AFB, WA. Surviving grandchildren, Quentin Ramos, Tiffany Bautista (Felipe), Desiree White (Chris), Zach Garza (Erin), Alisha Hartley (George), Ashley Bailey (Dan), Christopher Knoblich, Samantha Knoblich, Katie Rhodes, Alicen Knoblich Grinder (Dallon), Sam Knoblich and step-granddaughter, Stephanie Polly; great-grandchildren, A1C Mason Bautista (Katie), Whiteman AFB, MO, Joey Bautista, Domanic and Vincent Garza, Lincoln, Carter and Teddy White, Roman Kean, Dorian and Penelope Hartley, Tanner and Brooke Bailey, Addison Knoblich, Elijah Rivera, Harlow and Haven Grinder and step-grandchildren Lexi and Lyla Polly. Visitation will be held on Friday 10/9 from 4:00 to 8:00 at Keith and Keith Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday 10/10 at 1:00 at West Hills Memorial Park. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In