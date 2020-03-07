Janice L Lair joined her husband of 50 years February 17, 2020, in the casino in the sky.
Jan was born in Spokane, WA on June 3, 1938, to Philip B Fluaitt and Marjorie M (Rikerd) Fluaitt. She was the 1st of 4 children.
She spent her early childhood in Spokane and moved to Yakima in her teen years. There she married Robert F Tormaschy in 1957. They had 2 children. Janice married Reuben E Lair on September 22, 1969. They blended her 2 children and his 3. One more child was added to complete their family.
Jan enjoyed several jobs to include a telephone operator, cashier and office manager at Paxton Sales which they bought in 1996. The highlight of her life was being a wife, MOTHER, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Jan enjoyed gardening, collecting turtles and camping at Rimrock Lake for the “big birthday parties”; there were so many of us. Yes, casinos too.
Jan was preceded in death by her husband, Reuben E Lair, her parents Philip and Marjorie Fluaitt, brother Brian Fluaitt, sister in law Joan Fluaitt, son in law Bill Sadler, granddaughter Janice Sadler, her in-laws Joe and Jean Lair, brothers in law Joe, Ken, George and Robert Lair, sisters in law Carol Stroud and Sheryl Parmely, and son Robert Lair.
She is survived by daughters Cathryn Sadler and Brenda Jennings, sons Robert Tormaschy (Konnie), Reuben Jr., and Tommy Lair (Natasha), brother Philip Fluaitt, all of Yakima, and brother James Fluaitt (Sue) of Edmonds. Also surviving are 31 grandchildren, and almost 20 great-grandchildren, and special friends Tom and Donna Jackson and their family of Tacoma.
Jan chose not to have services. Share memories at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In