Prosser Funeral Home
Janice Jarrett, age 55, of Yakima, entered into rest at her daughter’s home in Prosser. She was born on September 22, 1964 to Gene and Sumie Rippee in Seattle, Washington. She was raised and educated in Lake Forest Park. She has lived in Yakima for the past 25 years. She was a line worker at a warehouse and also was an in home care provider for COPES.
Janice and Leon Jarrett were married in 1989 in Bellevue, Washington in front of a Justice of the Peace and witnessed by Kenneth Jarrett and Candice Staci. They were married 8 years.
Janice enjoyed fishing with her father. She also enjoyed helping others any way that she could. She loved music. Janice was a Christ follower who even through dark paths always carried the Lord in her heart. She loved Jesus passionately.
Janice is survived by her daughter, Crystal Marie Jarrett, age 30, grandson, Daniel, age 11, and granddaughters, Amiliannah, age 10 and Yakira, age 8, all of Prosser; and her son, Cody Jarrett, age 25, of Bremerton, Washington.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She was loved many and missed by all that knew her.
You can leave a message for the family at www.prosserfuneral home.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In