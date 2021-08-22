February 2, 1937 - August 16, 2021
Janice “Jan” Joan Ashbrooks went to be with our Lord on 8/16/21 at 6:50 pm. She had a good long life and was grateful for every chance she got to spend with family. Jan was born on February 2nd, 1937, in Charles City, Iowa to Perry Leroy (23) and Lorraine Alice Cross (18) Eytcheson. They moved to Yakima in 1949 when Jan was 12.
Jan attended Yakima Elementary and Yakima High School and spent many hours at Skate Land because she loved to roller skate.
In November 1953, she married Lynn Brown and had her oldest son, Lynn Brown Jr. The marriage lasted three and a half years. Later, she married Leon Werremeyer in January 1958 and they had two sons, Lon and Jon Werremeyer. Leon passed away in March of 1984. They were married for 26 years.
Jan had worked for Al Carvo, CPA, People for People, Snyder’s Bakery, and the Yakima County Clerk’s Office where she retired after 13 years. She also worked part-time at the Elks Golf Course waiting tables. Jan met and then married the love of her life, Alvis Ashbrooks, on May 18th, 1988, and acquired four stepsons and one stepdaughter.
Jan was Hummies to Alvis, Grandma to some of her family, and Nana to some family and many friends. If you messed with any of Nana’s loved ones, you better run! She made the people around her feel extra special and loved. She said “I love you” at least three times as you walked out the door and waved goodbye until you were out of site.
Nana loved to cuddle and talk to babies. She gave the biggest hugs and was there for her loved ones every time, all the time.
In her younger days, Jan enjoyed bowling and shooting pool; having her own bowling ball and pool stick, she was impressive at both.
After Jan retired, she spent quality time with Alvis and family, which meant everything to her. Jan and Alvis traveled to Germany, Oakland, Mount Rushmore, Disney World, and the Bahamas.
Jan is survived by her husband of 33 years, Alvis Ashbrooks, and her brother Bud (Nancy) Eytcheson; her three sons, Lynn (Maryann) Brown, Lon (Maria) Werremeyer, and Jon Werremeyer; three aunts, Lorraine Cross, Levona Knight, and Glendola DeWalle; stepchildren Willy Ashbrooks, Chuck (Lisa) Ashbrooks, and Candy (Truong) Vo; grandchildren Becky, Matt, Katie, Mike, Aimee, David, Samantha, Danielle, Isaiah, and Michael Paul; great-grandchildren Zack, Taylor, Caleb, Cameryn, Ryley, Landon, Mia, Cade, Kalli, Kenzie, Maliyah, and Leilani; great-great-granddaughter Mila Mae; numerous step grandchildren, step great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Jan is predeceased by her parents Perry and Lorraine Eytcheson, and her two stepsons, Rusty and Mike Ashbrooks.
She was laid to rest at Terrace Heights Cemetery.
