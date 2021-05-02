Valley Hills Funeral Home
Janice (Jan) A. Scheuffele passed away on April 27, 2021. Jan was born on September 13, 1949. She lived her whole life in the Yakima Valley. Jan graduated from A.C. Davis High School in 1967. She received her teaching degree from Central and YVC.
Jan leaves behind her 3 sisters, Shari Steven, Linn Wilson, and Sue Scheuffele, and brother Paul Scheuffele. Jan was preceded in death by her parents and brother Rod Scheuffele.
She was a loving daughter of Shirley (Luna) Delp and Reuben E. Scheuffele. She was cherished by all her 7 nieces and nephews as well as 21 grand nieces and nephews. Jan was a good friend to all and she will truly be missed by all!
