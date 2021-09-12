Janice Faye Watkins

On August 11, 2021, Janice Faye Watkins passed away and joined her son, Scott Morton, and her twin sister, Judy Westerfield.

She will be missed by her husband, Jim; sons Ron and Terry Morton; grandson Ron (Belinda) Morton; granddaughters Samantha (Jay) McDonald and Sabrina (Patrick) Newman; five great-granddaughters, Brenna, Joci, Gisele, Aubrey and Riley; and one great-grandson, RJ. She is also survived by many great friends.

She will be missed by all who knew her.

Graveside service is still pending.

