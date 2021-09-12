On August 11, 2021, Janice Faye Watkins passed away and joined her son, Scott Morton, and her twin sister, Judy Westerfield.
She will be missed by her husband, Jim; sons Ron and Terry Morton; grandson Ron (Belinda) Morton; granddaughters Samantha (Jay) McDonald and Sabrina (Patrick) Newman; five great-granddaughters, Brenna, Joci, Gisele, Aubrey and Riley; and one great-grandson, RJ. She is also survived by many great friends.
She will be missed by all who knew her.
Graveside service is still pending.
