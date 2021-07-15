Janice Fay Widmyer Merrick

Janice passed away on Friday, July 9th, 2021. She had fought bravely with lung & brain cancer since 2016.
She was born on July 25th, 1937 to William (Pete) and Vera Widmyer in Brook Park, Minnesota. She was the fourth daughter in a large family that eventually grew to ten children. In 1942 the family moved to the lower Yakima valley where they farmed.
After graduating from Granger High School, Jan took a job working for a local veterinarian, William Merrick, known as “Doc” Merrick, doing bookkeeping and helping care for the animals. This progressed to a love story and they married in 1957. Doc had two small children, Diana and Paul, for which Jan became their mom as well. They later settled in Gold Beach, Oregon and Jan worked doing books and cooking in restaurants.
After Doc passed away in 1987, Jan stayed in Gold Beach and cared for and traveled with two special friends, Lloyd and Ida Edwards. She got to see much of Alaska and down to Arizona too. After they passed the family got her to move back home to the Satus in 2012. She continued to look out for her siblings and all the animals she loved along the way. Her heart was huge and she had a wicked sense of humor. She loved crafting, cooking, painting and the outdoors.
She is survived by her children Diana and Paul Merrick, her siblings, Delbert (Buzz) Widmyer, Ida Mae Hendrickson, Dennis (Kay) Widmyer, Don (Vickie) Widmyer, Donna (Bob) Park all of Yakima and Candy Widmyer of Toppenish. Also, many nieces and nephews she loved as well.
Many thanks to North Star for their kind treatment of Jan as well as to Becky Balderas and the care givers at Toppenish Nursing and Rehab.
A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
