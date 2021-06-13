Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Janet Marie Young, 74, of Yakima, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Seattle, WA.
She was born on March 7, 1947, in Wenatchee, WA to Herbert “Harley” and Betty Mae (Robison) Cockrum. The family had moved to the family ranch in Chelan, but Janet stayed in Wenatchee to finish her senior year at Wenatchee High School. She then attended Wenatchee Valley Community College, then transferring to Central Washington University continuing her higher education and receiving her bachelor’s degree in teaching and later her master’s degree from Heritage University.
Janet moved to Yakima right after college, where she began her 27-year career teaching in the Yakima School District. She loved to read, watercolor painting, gardening, but most of all her tea parties with her grandchildren. She just enjoyed spending time with the grandkids and sharing her sense of creativity. Being a 22-year breast cancer survivor, she was a mentor and a proud volunteer at Wellness House.
In the summer of 1991, she met the love of her life, Brent Young. They married in July of 1994. Together they enjoyed camping and going to Hawaii. Their trip to Italy was a big accomplishment with Janet being able to dip her toes in the Mediterranean Sea.
Survivors include her husband of 27 years, Brent Young; one daughter Ann (Rich) Weeks; brothers, Dennis Cockrum and John (Cathy) Cockrum; daughter-in-law, Rosie Hausske; grandchildren, Kaylee, Bethany, Bella, Madison, Hannah and Julian. She is preceded in death by her son Greg Hausske and her parents.
A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wellness House and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In