Janet Marie Ries (Booth) was urgently called into heaven Friday, March 19, 2021. Born on August 12, 1950 to Francis (Frankie) and Wesley Booth of Gleed, WA. She grew up in Gleed and graduated from Naches Valley High School in 1968.
Janet met Rodney Ries at the Market Basket (Fred Meyer) where they both worked. They were married September 2, 1969 in Gleed, WA. Together they raised their three children in Selah, WA. He was the love of her life.
She worked for 32 years for the Naches Valley School District as a Para Educator in the LAP program and special education for grades 3 to 8. Janet loved teaching children. She had volunteered at her children’s school prior to working at NVSD as well as volunteered in a classroom after retirement. She also volunteered her time with the Selah Council of CampFire for over a decade.
Janet’s favorite places were family trips to the beach, family reunions, getaways with her gal pals and anywhere her grandkids were at. She loved helping people, her bible study group, and her P.E.O. group. She loved anything purple.
She is survived by her son, Patrick (Cynthia) Ries, Fairview, OR; daughters, Jodi (Kenneth) Lewis, Selah, WA and Krista Ries, West Linn, OR; sister Patty (Bill) Davis, Naches, WA; grandkids Brenna Ries, Everett, WA; Ryley and AJ Ries, Fairview, OR; Kaleen and Logan Nichols, West Linn, OR; Kate Lewis, Selah, WA; great-grandkid Syler Nichols, West Linn, OR; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, her parents, and her sisters Bonnie, Janice, and Becky.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Memorial Bible Church (111 Old Stage Way, Yakima, WA 98908). Please wear purple in celebration. The Service will be LIVE streamed and made available to view by using a link at the bottom of Janet’s obituary on our website www.brooksidefuneral.com where memories and condolences can also be shared. A Graveside Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Memorial Bible Church, P.E.O. International or a cause of your choice and send in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family.
