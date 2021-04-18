Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Janet Marie Kirby, 77, came into this world on October 27, 1943 and went home to her heavenly Father on March 17, 2021, due to dementia.
In life, God gifts us with many friends, some more special than others, and to me, she was the most special gift of all that God has given me.
She grew up in Pittsburgh, PA with parents who lived and exemplified a Catholic Christian life. In her formative years, she attended grade school at St. Martins then extended early education by attending Holy Innocence high school. Upon graduation she joined the Sisters of Charity in Greensburg, PA who were known for their teaching and nursing ministries. Two years later due to health concerns the decision was made to leave the Sisters of Charity and move back home with her parents.
Following that came her other life pursuits such as work. She became a technician at a hospital, then went to business college, becoming a legal assistant followed by heading west to swinging Southern California. After a period of time she joined a singles Bible study group. At age 31 Janet went to college to study Bible & theology. There she met Brian Cox and after a short whirlwind courtship they married in Las Vegas. After 20 years and two sons, they divorced. In 1999 Janet married her soul partner, Paul Payne, then ten years later he passed away. In 2011 a longtime friend, Bill Kirby, won her heart and they married or tied the knot to begin their journey together.
Janet’s loves in life were the Lord, Scripture, her boys, her grandchildren, journaling, reading and movies. She loved to travel, short or long trips. Her all time favorite excursions were a tour of Greece, a mission trip to Mexico compassionately serving the poor as Jesus Christ led her, and a tour of Jesus Christ’s life in Jerusalem.
Janet’s work as a paraprofessional at Eisenhower and Davis High Schools was very rewarding. After retirement she volunteered through many local groups such as Catholic Charities, serving those in need of companionship, shopping, and rides. She attended and led many Bible study groups and served as lector at Holy Family Church. Janet was also very committed as an intercessory prayer, and to the Sower of the Good Seed Evangelization Group participating in an annual retreat. Janet and Bill were instrumental in forming this group, in Yakima, after their experience attending a retreat in Moses Lake with the Our Lady of the Lourdes Church group. She looked forward to sharing time with her longtime faithful friends known as the Chelan Clan and Lincoln City Gals. She also enjoyed the interaction with friends in the Red Hat Book Club and Bunco parties.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Cecilia Scheider, and her brother, Jay Joseph Scheider.
She is survived by her husband Bill Kirby, her sister Carole Nibert, her sons Chris Cosand, Nate Cox (Debbie), and Stephen Cox, and grandchildren Josiah, Marygrace and Asher Cox. She is also survived by Bill’s sons Ryean (Blanca) and Garrett (Marsha) Kirby and grandchildren Christopher, Fabian, Mathew, Melanie and Dylan.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to: SeattleChildrens.org or www.camphopeyakima.com.
Vigil and rosary held Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 6-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 AM Friday, April 30, 2021, followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In