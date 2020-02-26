Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Janet Marie Hille, 72, passed away on February 24, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Janet was born on April 28, 1947 in Yakima, the daughter of Ward and Ruth (Hill) Strom. She attended school in Yakima and graduated from Davis High School in 1965. In later years Janet met the love of her life, Ivan. They were married on November 28, 1992.
Janet was someone that loved to be outside, it didn’t matter what she was doing, whether it was gardening, camping, or hunting. She was someone that liked to be self-sufficient, canning over 1,000 jars every fall from her garden or what they got during hunting season. She and her family enjoyed playing games, especially rummy. Janet loved to go to Legends Casino with Ivan and play the slots.
Janet is survived by her husband of 28 years, Ivan, daughter, Kelli (Brad) Vetsch, son in law, Brian Campbell, grandchildren, Nathan, Kristina, Dylan, and Kassandra, and three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Jim Davidson.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
