Janet M. (Murphy) Clark, age 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at her home in Renton, WA. She was born July 1, 1943, in Yakima, to Robert and Mildred (White) Murphy. She lived her early years in Ellensburg and helped her family build a cabin in Buck Meadows. She then moved to Wapato in 7th grade and graduated from high school in 1961. Two years later she met the love of her life on Easter Sunday and married him two weeks later.
Janet was a hard worker and lived life to the fullest. She was an adventurer who loved to fish and hunt. Janet always ensured everyone had food to eat at the jeep races, off road races and family get togethers She was always coordinating family gatherings, fishing and hunting trips, quadding trips, always ensuring the family was on some kind of adventure.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mildred, two brothers Robert (Sonny) and Willie Murphy, and her son Daniel (Danny) K Clark. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years Daniel; daughter Kim (Romeo) Alvarado; five grandchildren, Kevin (Brittney) Clark, Aaron (Shelby) Fenton, Danielle Clark (Junior Cordova), Kali Fenton (Matt Sayler), and Kaydan Clark, six great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
For those of you who were touched by Janet’s adventurous spirit please join the family in celebrating her life at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect Pl., Moxee, WA 98936) on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 2:00 pm. The celebration will be LIVE streamed and made available to view by using a link at the bottom of Janet’s obituary on our website, www.shawandsons.com, where memories and condolences can also be shared.
