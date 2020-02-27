Janet Lynn Harris (McCann)

Janet passed away February 17, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow. She passed away due to complications of dementia.
She is survived by her husband Alan, brother Michael McCann and wife Candy, son Nathan and wife Jennifer, daughter Elinor, Robert Loftus, and grandson Alexander.
Janet was preceded in death by her father Wayse McCann and mother Elinor. She will be remembered and sadly missed by all her family and many friends. For Janet’s full obituary of her life go to www.shawandsons.com. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 29th at 2:00 PM at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church at 5 S. Naches Ave., Yakima, Wash. 98902. All are welcomed. A reception will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Janet’s favorite charity in her memory, Noah’s Ark Homeless Shelter, c/o Generating Hope, P.O. Box 1562, Yakima, Wash. 98907.
