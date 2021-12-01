Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Janet Lucille (Hoctor) Dickinson died Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Cottage in the Meadow at the age of 84. Janet was born in Portland, Oregon, on July 19, 1937, to Robert C. and Helen A. (Suksdorf) Hoctor. She spent her first years in Klickitat and Goldendale, Washington, and moved with her family to Yakima on Christmas Day, 1945. She attended St. Joseph Grade School and graduated from St. Joseph Academy in 1955. On June 27, 1959, she married Scott C. Dickinson at St. Paul Cathedral.
Before Janet and Scotty became parents later in life, they had four young nieces and nephews and hosted annual Easter parties, complete with a live Easter bunny, a tradition which continued for several years after their own children, Shannon and Shawn, joined the family. Janet was a willing hostess and a good cook and opened her home for many family and holiday celebrations, including her younger sister’s wedding reception.
Janet worked for a number of years in the Auditor’s Office in the Yakima County Courthouse. Later, she became a newspaper courier for the Yakima Herald-Republic in 1989 and was named Courier of the Month for her exceptional work on her contracted news dealer route. She delivered about 450 copies each day to twenty-eight sites and her returns and reports were always on time and accurate. At the same time, Janet managed her apartment complex and enjoyed learning to use a computer. Her grandchildren have fond memories of riding along on her newspaper route and counting the quarters she collected from the newspaper lockboxes.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband Scotty and her parents Bob and Helen Hoctor. She is survived by her children Shannon Collins and Shawn Dickinson of Yakima as well as five grandchildren: Jamie (Gabriel) Gonzales, Chris Collins, Cory (Anna) Collins, and Kelsey Dickinson of Yakima and Kameron Dickinson of Cheney, Washington. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren: Adrian, Natalie and Anthony Gonzales and Milani Collins, all of Yakima. Janet is also survived by her sisters Marlene Frank of Yakima and Theresa Wandler of Selah and her brother Jimmy Hoctor of Spokane, eight nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and great nephews.
The family will gather to pray a Rosary together at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) on Monday, December 6, 2021, at 5:00 pm and all are invited to join us. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 10:00 am at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church followed by Inurnment at Calvary Cemetery. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
