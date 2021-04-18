Janet Lorene Krieger passed away peacefully April 1st, 2021 at the age of eighty-seven. She was born March 9th, 1934 in Yakima, Washington, the daughter of Walter and Lillian Davey.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, William (Bill) Krieger. Janet is survived by their three daughters, Kathy McMillen, Terri Warren and Tami Ledenko. Janet will also be deeply missed by her five grandchildren: Haley Breen; Morgan Ledenko; and Brett, Chad and Trent Warren. Janet’s loving family also includes ten great-grandchildren and three sisters: Doris Hodgson; Karen Estes; Lois Osborn and Gale Lawsha.
Janet was always her happiest when surrounded by family and friends, whether it was the weekly Sunday night dinner at “nana’s,” taking the motor home to Mossyrock or a run down to Reno, NV. There will also be an empty chair by the campfire at this year’s annual camping reunion that was started by Janet and her sisters 53 years ago. Last year more than 50 people attended.
There was also Janet’s “family” of students, teachers and staff at the Wapato School District where she worked as an Administrative Assistant for more than 30 years.
Even in death, Janet’s exuberance for life is expressed in a note she left for her daughters. In Janet’s words, “I hate to miss a party, but I got my calling to be with the Lord. Enjoy yourself and celebrate my life.”
A celebration of life for Janet will be held later this summer. It was Janet’s wish that any remembrances be made in her name to the Bothell Fire Department or the Northshore Senior Center at 10201 East Riverside Drive, Bothell 98011.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In