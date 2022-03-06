Janet Joyce (Grover) (LaPierre) Twombly

Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory Ltd.
Janet was born at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on July 13, 1937, the second child of Harvey and Harriette Grover. Janet attended elementary school in Seattle and again in Yakima when the family moved there a couple of years later. Janet continued her education at Granger, graduating in 1955 as Valedictorian of her class. After graduation, she attended Spokane Business School and returned to the Yakima Valley to begin a career in the banking industry. She married Paul LaPierre and moved to the Tri-Cities where they had two children, Mark and Cheri LaPierre.
Later Janet moved to Brewster, WA with her second husband, Harry Twombly, where her children finished their high school education. Her career took her to East Wenatchee, Coulee City and eventually back to the Yakima Valley where she worked for Schelert and Company and eventually became the sole accounting and bookkeeping administrator for Mark LaPierre Orchards Inc.
Janet loved her involvement in the agricultural pursuits of her son and daughter-in-law and had great interest in all the new developments in local agriculture, especially the development of organic fruit. She was a wonderful mom, sister, grandma, and great-grandma. She was an avid school sports fan and dance recital attendee, enjoying all her grandchildren’s activities.
Janet is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Harriette Grover; her brother Jim Grover and his wife, Margie (Baldwin) Grover, her sister, Iva Sue Grover, Paul LaPierre and Harry Twombly.
Janet is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Elissa and Mark Simonson; her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Marnita LaPierre; her daughter Cheri Ross; grandchildren; Justin and Anne Ross, Brian Ross and Amanda Bitterman, Kayli Ross, Garrett LaPierre and Lauren LaPierre; great-grandchildren: Abby, Warren, Ryan and Aiden Ross.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA. Those wishing to sign Janet’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
