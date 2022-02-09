Valley Hills Funeral Home
Janet G. Brown-Ogle, 78, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022, in Yakima, WA with her family by her side. Janet was born on November 17, 1943, in Dayton, WA to Nadyne and Delmas Brown. She was the middle child of 11 in the family. Janet was a loving foster mother for many years.
She enjoyed bingo, baking, the casino, beach, traveling and canning. Special thanks to her friends at Fruit City. When she wasn’t canning or baking goods for her loved ones, she was watching her favorite sports teams, especially Gonzaga.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband Richard Ogle and many other family members and loved ones. She is survived by her immediate family Correna (Chad), Melodie (Reed), Colette (Jason) and son Scott; as well as 6 grandchildren, Ricky, Shawnie, Dustin, Samantha, Sydney and Trent, along with 2 great-grandchildren, Kira and Kai.
Her generous and caring nature will be missed by many. Services are planned to take place on March 12, 2022, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Yakima (2600 Business Lane) starting at 2 pm. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
