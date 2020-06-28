Janet E. Lyons, age 80, passed away on June 19, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow from Covid-19. She was born at home in Naches to Sam and Bess Clark on September 18, 1939.
Jan was born into a horse family. She was sitting on a horse before she could walk. She grew up camping in the high country and riding the trails with her family. She and her horse loved competing in the playdays, especially barrel racing. Jan and brother Jerry carried the flags for Sportsman’s Days parade on horseback for several years. She was 75 at her last parade.
Jan adored all of her brothers but had a special place in her heart for her baby brother Donny. She was 10 years old when he was born and as soon as she saw him, she decided that baby was hers. She was very close with all her brothers throughout her life.
Jan attended Naches schools and was a member of the class of 1957.
When Jan and Bruce met it was love at first sight. She was vivacious and cute and Bruce was handsome and riding a Harley Davidson. They eloped soon after and were married for 46 years. Bruce claimed she married him for his Harley. They raised two children together, Keith Lyons and Cyndi Lyons Mullenhoff.
Jan was diagnosed with Systemic Lupus in her early 20s and fought this disease for the rest of her life. It slowed her down at times but she never let it stop her. Her joy for each day and all those she would meet started in the morning as soon as her feet touched the floor.
Jan and Bruce worked hard together to make a good life for their family. When they started an excavation company, Jan drove the dump truck. When they retired, they bought a semi and trailer and ran that “long nose Pete” for 8 years going thru more than twenty states. Jan loved every minute of it, especially the surprised looks she got when the other truckers saw this petite little lady driving that semi.
Jan and Bruce met because of a Harley and they kept on riding over 40 years. They traveled all around the US with other Harley riders, seeing the country up close. They had many adventures, one involving a tornado. They spent an hour and a half huddled in a club house listening to the roaring winds and torrential rains. Then they spent the next 6 hours digging the motorcycles out of 4 feet of soupy mud. When they got home the bike was in the garage for about 2 months. Then it was packed and ready to go again.
Jan wanted to celebrate her 65th and 70th birthdays in a big way. She decided that parachuting was the way to do it. She jumped twice and loved every minute, even the ones she spent sitting on the ground after the jump until she got her feet under her.
Mom’s faith in God was very dear to her. She was a member of the Naches Presbyterian Church and served as deaconess for many years. She worked hard to make sure that everyone she served knew they were loved and cared for. She believed that being allowed to serve as deaconess was one of the greatest blessings of her life.
Jan volunteered at the McAllister Museum of Aviation every Thursday for several years. She always brought a box of doughnuts and had the coffee ready when the others arrived. She always believed that a bakery treat and coffee were all you needed for a party. She was a life member of the Boot and Spur Club, The Daughters of the Pioneers of Washington and Oregon, and Daughters of the American Revolution.
Jan was preceded in death by her father Samuel Clark and her mother Bessie McDowell Clark, her husband Bruce Lyons, nephew Scott Clark and brothers Kenneth Clark and Jerry Clark.
She is survived by her son Keith Lyons, daughter Cyndi Lyons Mullenhoff (Andrew), twin grandchildren Elizabeth Mullenhoff and Trevor Mullenhoff (Charissa), grandson Connor Mullenhoff, brother Donnie Clark (Carolyn) and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held when it is safe to do so. Those wishing to sign Jan’s online memorial book may do so at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In