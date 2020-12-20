July 1, 1930 - November 29, 2020
Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Janet Drake died peacefully on Sunday morning, November 29th, after a short battle from esophageal cancer at age 90. She was born in Seattle, to Rainey Von Lossow and Eileen Smith on July 1st, 1930.
After learning that Janet had stage 4 cancer, it was her wish that she live her remaining days at home, under the beautiful care of daughter, Eileen Finnigan (Steve), and son, Doug Drake. She died very comfortably in her own bedroom wrapped in her favorite scarf.
Janet lived a very full life. She loved her family. She loved her friends and loved being around both. Janet had a passion for people and would often have a neighborhood cocktail hour on her back patio with a gin and tonic. She loved her red lipstick. She loved dogs, especially Tina.
Family meant the world to her. After she and husband Edward were married in 1952, they spent time together in Chicago, where she taught, and Morro Bay, California, where Ed served out his military responsibilities. She and Ed raised Eileen and Doug, first in Seattle, and then in Yakima for Ed’s work, which at the time was quite a shock to Janet. She said she got one phone call her first year in Yakima and it was a wrong number! But she settled in and enjoyed living 49 years in the same home, adjacent to the Yakima Country Club, where she and Ed were members for almost 60 years.
Janet and Ed traveled extensively. It was on one of their worldly adventures that Janet decided that she would become the first importer of Argentine wine in Washington State, which she did for several years. It was an outgrowth of Ed and Janet having their own vineyard, across the street, since the mid ‘70s.
Janet spent every summer of her life at Glen Cove, Port Townsend. That was a very special place to her, and where she wanted to have her 90th birthday. Her family property, facing east between the Port Townsend Papermill and Old Fort Townsend State Park, was where she played with family and friends as a child, and also where she met Ed. She collected and turned into art form everything the beach had to offer. She did get a little jealous, though, if anyone found an agate that might have been bigger than hers!
Janet and Ed also enjoyed their excursions to Malcolm Island, off the NE corner of Vancouver Island, a long haul from Yakima. They bought property there at Mitchell Bay, where Ed subsequently built a cabin, guest house, outhouse, shower house, and more. It was quite the adventure and trek to get there, but the serenity of it all made up for it.
Janet loved her golf. Living across the street from the golf course all those years, she became very active as a golfer and then in both the YCC Women’s Club and Pacific NW Golf Association, where she was the Women’s President. But what most people remember about Janet’s golfing days was her little blue antique golf cart that she buzzed around in. It was always easy to find where Janet was on the golf course.
Janet loved and bragged about her grandchildren, as she should. Doug and his wife, Janet, have three adult children, Melanie, Catherine, and Tom. Melanie, and husband Brandon, welcomed Janet’s great grandson, Henry Edward Curtis, into the world on November 20th. Needless to say, Janet was eagerly awaiting her new member to the family and was able to see pictures soon after his birth. I think I heard her say that she thought Henry looked like her! Henry was always wearing a hat, just like his great Grandma.
It also didn’t take Janet long to tell you about granddaughter Catherine becoming part of the United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program, more commonly known as TOPGUN, starting in February. She thought that was a pretty awesome feat.
Grandson Tom was special to Janet, especially his love for education, having completed his Master’s degree and continuing his courses in business and accounting. Janet was always proud of her own educational experience, first with St. Nicholas School in Seattle, and then how quickly she graduated (in three years) from the University of Washington, to become a teacher herself.
Daughter Eileen was with her Mom for the last 60 days of her life, many times staying right there in the same room during the night. While Eileen didn’t have her own children, she is stepmom and step-gramma to Steve’s three boys, Ryan, Jason, and Andrew, and their six grandchildren. Janet would always ask how the boys were doing, like they were Eileen’s.
Janet was pre-deceased by husband Ed (2015), brother Jim Von Lossow, and his wife Charlotte. In addition to the family members mentioned above, Janet also leaves behind, hopefully with fun times at Glen Cove ahead, Jim and Charlotte’s children Jim (Susan), John (Donna), Joanne (Joe Tall), and their children.
The family would like to thank the many medical people who provided special care on Janet’s behalf. We would also like to thank Roman, her hairdresser, for granting one of her last wishes. We want to express to all of her friends how much each of you meant to Janet. She enjoyed every conversation she had with you. You really mattered to her. You were her passion.
Due to Covid-19 related issues, there will be no event in the near future honoring Janet’s life. May we grieve together. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In