Jane M. McCombs, 85, died April 26, 2022, at home. Jane was born to Fred and Perkie (Lindh) Olmstead in Prosser, Washington on August 21, 1936. Jane spent her entire life in Grandview, graduating from Grandview High School in 1954. Later that year Jane married Vernon McCombs, moving to California where Vernon served in the Air Force for the next three years. They then returned to Grandview where they farmed and raised their four children.
In her early years Jane enjoyed sewing, cake decorating, being a Camp Fire leader, and teaching Sunday School. She continued to work on the farm whether at her desk or out in the field.
In retirement Jane and Vernon were park hosts for six years at the Corps of Engineers Parks outside of Pasco. They also enjoyed square dancing, camping, and playing cards with their friends. Jane was also an avid reader.
Jane is survived by daughters Marilyn Schaneman and Gayla (Bob) Demory; brother Fred (Margy) Olmstead III; grandchildren Doug (Sadie) Schaneman, Dacia (Marcus Mundy) Schaneman, Alyssa (Mike) Caggiano, Joel (Chelsey) Demory, Tanner (Alison) McCombs and Brayden McCombs, multiple great-grandchildren; and sisters in law LaVina Goodrich and Rosie (Gary) Williams.
Jane is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon, of 65 years, and sons, Douglas, Daniel, and Bruce McCombs.
Graveside service to be held Saturday, May 7th, at 11 am at the Grandview Cemetery. Reception to follow at the family home.
A special thanks to her caregiver Angie and Heartlinks Hospice for their outstanding care.
In honor of Jane’s memory please consider a donation to Heartlinks Hospice.
Mom, your sense of humor and feistiness will truly be missed.
