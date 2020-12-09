Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Jane Francis (Lewis) Montgomery, surrounded by family, passed on December 6th, 2020 into the loving arms of her late husband, Danny.
Jane was born on October 17th, 1945, in Rhinelander, Wisconsin to Windle and Mary (Goode) Lewis. After graduation from Selah High School she enrolled, and graduated from Mr. Lee’s Beauty School. While attending beauty school and during the shooting of the film “Span-O-Rama,” Jane met the love of her life, Daniel (Danny) Montgomery. After they married, Danny served with the Marine Corps, while Jane gave birth to their daughters; Dawn in 1969 and Tracy in 1970. They adopted their third daughter, Shawna, in 1975. Jane volunteered as bowling coach for her three daughters and countless other teenagers for many years. The Montgomery house served as a safe haven for any and all who needed it, often every kid in the neighborhood could be found there. After working locally for many years, Jane and Danny toured the United States as drivers for Morgan Drive Away.
Once Jane and Danny settled back into the Valley, Jane became very active in the Marine Corps League Auxiliary (MCLA), where she was a member for over 18 years. Jane had served as the MCLA Department of Washington President, and at the time of her death held the office of MCLA Yakima/Kittitas Unit President. After Jane lost her beloved Danny to cancer, she would volunteer at the North Star Cancer Treatment Center in Yakima (NSCTC), knitting and crocheting caps and lap blankets for the NSCTC as a representative of the MCLA Yakima/Kittitas Unit. She was an avid crocheter; everyone between five and 30 Jane knew personally has a baby blanket made by her. She was very active with the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots, helped host MCL and MCLA Department staff meetings and conventions, and would often volunteer for various activities and parades with the MCL Detachment. Jane was also a member of the Fun and Honor Society of the MCLA the Fleas. She was a very active member of Trinity Nazarene Church. She and Danny helped organize Vacation Bible School each summer as well as the church bazaars.
Jane loved to travel, camp, and would even occasionally go on a gambling trip with her sister Ann. She joined many Harmon Center activities such as trips, tap dancing group and playing card and board games twice a week.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents Windle and Mary Lewis and her beloved husband Daniel Montgomery. Jane is survived by her daughters Dawn (Elizabeth) Montgomery, Dr. Tracy (Karen) Watrous-Kelley and Shawna (Brian) Monasmith; her sister Ann (Lewis) Erwin and brothers Windle (Juanita) Lewis, Pat (Jean) Lewis and Ken Lewis. Jane was blessed with four grandchildren: Daniel Watrous, Nathan Watrous, Brenna Monasmith, Kolbi Monasmith, and a great-granddaughter, Aelycia Monasmith, all of whom were the special lights in her life.
Jane’s family would like to thank Summitview Health Care Center, the Critical Care staff at Virginia Mason Seattle, and the wonderful, caring staff at the Cottage in the Meadow. A special thank you to Palliative Care Dr. Janette Liao and CCU nurses James Sweet, RN and Dawn Lavene, RN at VM Seattle.
A viewing will be held at Keith and Keith Funeral Home, 902 W. Yakima Avenue, on Friday December 11th from 4-8 pm. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
Jane, your red hair, huge smile and love for everyone will be dearly missed.
