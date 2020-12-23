Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Jane Butler Wilks was born in 1927 in Joplin, Missouri just minutes after her twin sister Jean and 16 months after sister Marjorie, to Harry and Mizpah Ping Butler.
The family later moved to Wallace, Idaho. After graduation she met Charles Raymond Wilks at a Christmas party at the family home in 1945 and was smitten. Her specialty in a house of mostly females was lemon meringue pie. As children, we thought everyone celebrated with lemon meringue pie. They married on George Washington’s birthday, and she often baked Dad a cherry pie for anniversaries. He loved cherry pie.
Charles brought 5 year old Chuck to the union. He was 24 and Jane was 18 and 2 minutes. They moved to Yakima.
One day she listened to two young missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They answered questions she’d had as a young girl and taught her about the Savior, and she was baptized. Jane was a faithful disciple of Jesus Christ all her life.
It is unknown how many young people she helped support on missions to bring the gospel of Jesus Christ to people ready to hear. She helped children with tuition, music lessons and trips to the dentist. She looked for opportunities to serve.
Jane and her best friend Ann Marquis knew a sister in their congregation who was expecting a baby and often alone while her husband worked in another state. They knew their friend was overwhelmed with caring for a young family. Jane sewed her a dress. Ann purchased red shoes and a lovely petticoat. Together, they made a secret delivery. One of them left the package on the porch, rang the doorbell, and hid behind a bush, while the other waited around the corner in the getaway car.
Jane taught many young girls how to sew on a sewing machine. T-shirt dresses were a standard favorite. She loved all her grandchildren.
Jane loved her swimming/water walking friends at Lion’s Pool.
Family members waiting for her were her sweetheart Charles, parents, her lovely sisters and fine sons, Chuck, Justin, Joel, and Calvin. Her remaining children are Candace and Stephen Dulude (Selah), Cynthia and Rick Neal (Federal Way), Jeanne and Glen Brandenburg (Selah), Jerry and Nora Wilks (Naches) and daughters-in-law of deceased brothers, Barbara Wilks (Spokane), Jan Wilks Reynolds (Ferndale), Lisa Weir (Vashon Island), Rhonda Wilks (Vancouver) and their families.
Jane passed on Sunday, December 20 at 93 years old. We’d like to thank Dr. Portia Jones and Hospice for their care. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and messages can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
