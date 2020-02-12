Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Our mother, Jan Lunceford, passed away on 2/10/2020 at the age of 80 years old. She leaves a family that loved her and will miss her greatly. She loved being a mom, grandma and great grandma. She was born in Spokane on 1/25/1940. She came to Yakima at 6 months old and went through school at St. Paul’s and St. Joseph’s Academy. She was married in 1964 and had 4 children. She worked at the Memorial Hospital cafeteria for over 25 years. After retiring, she spent much of her time babysitting her great-grandchildren, this brought her great joy. She leaves behind her children, Owen Lunceford, Connie Lunceford, David Lunceford, and Becky Kochie, her grandchildren, Leanna Kochie, Justine Kochie, Joshua Kochie (Tasha Kochie)and Stephanie Sterling. She has 7 great-grandchildren, Taylor, Jayden, Kenny, Lilly, Jessa, Addie, and Anabella. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, all her siblings, and her grandsons, Michael, and Steven.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm with a vigil beginning at 5:30 pm, followed by Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm, both held at St. Paul Cathedral (15 S. 12th Ave., Yakima, WA 98902). A Graveside Service will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com.
