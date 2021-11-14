Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Jan K. Green died peacefully at the age of 70, surrounded by her family on November 8th, 2021. Jan is survived by Jordan Green of Yakima, WA, her husband of 53 years, and her daughter and son: Emily and Ken Sims of Willamina, OR, and Ben and Carrie Green of Moxee, WA. She also leaves behind 2 grandsons and 2 granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her parents Orva and Betty Thompson and brother Mike Thompson.
Throughout her life Jan enjoyed acting. She participated in multiple community theatrical productions at the Warehouse Theater in Yakima, WA. In the early ’80’s she enjoyed competing in the Lake County Demo Derbys. She also served as an EMT while living in Paisley, OR. Jan was a secretary for medical offices and the Carpenters Union in Yakima. Her greatest delight was making others laugh with her antics and sense of humor.
Memorial services will be held in the spring/summer of 2022. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
