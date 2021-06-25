Jan Jacob Don

Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory
Heaven gained a precious soldier on June 23, 2021.
Jan entered into the arms of his loving Savior Jesus Christ at the age of 90. He was born May 21,1931 in Zuid-Beijerland, The Netherlands to Pieter and Wilempia Don and later raised by Betz Don.
At 18 years of age, alone and with fifty dollars in his pocket, he boarded the Edam Freightliner bound for New York City, USA with one dream, it was “to be a farmer.” Jan was sponsored by his great-uncle TJ Schilperoort. The last leg of his journey took him by train to Prosser, Washington. Six months after arriving in Prosser he was drafted into the United States Army to serve in Korea, in live combat.
Upon discharge, he received the Korean Service Medal with three bronze stars, a Good Conduct Medal, a National Defense Service Medal and the United States Service Medal.
On November 27, 1953 Jan received his Certificate of Nationalization to the United States of America. He was immensely proud to be an American citizen.
On February 18, 1955, Jan married the love of his life Geraldine Ann Bierlink at the Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church. Together Jan and Gerry raised four children and made a home on the Roza taking land out of dry sagebrush and working it into a flourishing farm. He was a board member for the Roza Irrigation District for many years. His passion and joy was to serve his fellow farmers and families.
Jan is survived by his wife Geraldine Ann Don of 66 years, Karen Don and family, David and Wendla Van Klinken and family, Peter and Anna Don and family, Joel and Andrea Don and family; brother, Bas and Mara Don of Holland, sister, Allie Vanderbyjl and Otto of Holland and sister, Maddie Don and Leny of Holland.
Passing before him with much sorrow and a heavy heart were his parents Pieter and Wilempia Don and his older brother Jaap Don and wife Dicky. The biggest sorrow for him was the sudden loss of his oldest son Albert. They are all so very missed.
For arriving to the United States alone, Jan created a beautiful and large family full of love! The loves of his life that he shared his joys, sorrows and accomplishments with were his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and boy were there many!!!
Melissa and Jeff Jensen along with their three children Jacob, Olivia and Abigail; Jason and Jennifer Don along with their children, Wyatt, Katie and Merritt; Lindsy and Dustin Penwell and their sons, Daxon and Beaux; Shawna and Gabe Geise and their two sons Mason and Kameron; Jeremy and Tess Don with their two sons Seiji and Kenji; Michael Don; Laura and Ron Larson along with their three sons, Zachary, Miles and Charlie; Zachary Don and Jade along with their three daughters, Kaydence, Symphony and Korra; Chad and Jill Don; Jonathon and Amanda Don and daughter Izzy; Derek and Vanessa Culverhouse and son Jaxon; Brad and Sarah Culverhouse and daughter Avery.
Numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law who were all loved. Allen and Christy Bierlink, Donna Kendall, Alice and Frank Westgate, Gladys and David DeRidder and Ken and M’Liss Bierlink.
Jan left a tremendous legacy for his family, the art of farming and the love of Jesus.
Viewing will be held at Prosser Funeral Home on Sunday, June 27th from 3:00-7:00 pm. Graveside services with Full Military Honors will be held at the Prosser Cemetery on Monday, June 28th at 9:30 am with a Memorial Service following at Bethel Church at 11:00 am. Live streaming of the memorial service will be available on the Covenant Presbyterian Church Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the Tri City Chaplaincy Hospice House, Sunnyside Heartlinks Hospice or the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Prosser. You may leave a message for the family at www.Prosserfuneralhome.com.
