James William Hill

On July 13, 2020 Jim passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side.
Jim was born on January 27, 1935 and raised in Bellingham, WA by his farmer dad and his nurse mother. He grew up on a poultry farm where he enjoyed his childhood full of silly shenanigans and playing at Ten Mile Creek with his two brothers and the several lifelong friends he made along the way.
For many years he was involved with local sports organizations where he was a beloved coach of basketball, soccer and football. He treated each player as his own and truly cherished his time volunteering.
He enjoyed his career in sales and won multiple awards for his excellence in customer service. His honesty and love of people brought him loyal customers throughout the years.
Full of ideas and an entrepreneurial spirit, Jim created a love of designing sporting goods including his signature duck emblem baseball hats.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing in Idaho with his friends and grandson, camping with his family, and anything outdoors. He enjoyed guns and teaching his kids and grandkids how to safely target shoot. He loved his dog Emmie and had fun taking her out to lakes to swim and train her to duck hunt. His grandkids all remember the fun times with Grandpa and his dog.
He was a football fan and always looked forward to the season and to Sundays to watch the games with family.
He was a meticulous gardener with an envious green thumb. His love for gardening was passed down to his children who cherish the memories of always helping Dad in the yard.
He will be remembered for his generosity, thoughtfulness and his sense of humor. For always going out of his way to help others, his loyalty and his dedication to his family and friends. And, of course, his love of cookies, milkshakes, and Diet Pepsi.
He was one month shy of celebrating his 64th wedding anniversary with his wife Murretta. He is also survived by his son Steve (Meinard Tarun), daughters Jamie Solid (Matt) and Jennifer Haskett (Bill); grandchildren Alexandra Rodes, Brett Rodes, Erica Solid and Carina Solid, and his 3 granddogs Ruby, Lucy and Daisy. He is survived by his brother Buz Hill and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother David Hill and his parents Jim and Mayme Hill.
The family would like to thank Evergreen Hospice for their kindness and support during his final days. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Jim’s memory to Evergreen Health Hospice Care, 12040 NE 128th Street, MS#5, Kirkland, WA 98034, or Evergreenhealthfoundation.com.
