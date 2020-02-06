Valley Hills Funeral Home, Zillah
James V. Parsons passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Juanita C-Parsons, six children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews; one daughter in Colorado and also many relatives and many many friends.
Jim also worked for DSHS for about 20 years. He was Santa Clause for DSHS foster children and community members.
Jim was also in the US Navy. His medals included: Good Conduct, Navy Achievement, Armed Forces Expeditionary, Second Navy Unit Commendation, National Defense Service, Vietnam Service with One Bronze Star and Republic of Vietnam Campaign. He was discharged from the US Navy as “Honorable.”
Jim was a happy, happy person and outgoing. He would be there for anyone needing his help. Be happy everyone – he will like that.
