James "Smitty" Smith

James Smith died peacefully at his home in Deland, Florida with the love of his life Linda at his side on May 19th, 2020 after a battle with cancer.
James Smith, known by many of his friends as “Jimmy or Smitty,” was born October 9th, 1940 in Yakima to Leon and Thelma Smith. Jim graduated from West Valley H.S. in 1958.
Jim served in the Air Force, 483rd Field Maintenance Squadron in Japan 1958-1962, as an Airmen 1st Class, maintaining C130 aircraft. After service, he worked for Shields Bag & Printing, retiring after 41 years.
Jim was an avid baseball and softball player, playing in Yakima up until the early 80’s. Jim knew his baseball trivia, if it was about the Mariners, you better be ready for stats.
Jim loved to play golf. After retiring, Jim played golf every day, as a member of the Yakima Elks for 20 years. Jim continually worked to improve his game up until his cancer diagnosis.
Jim’s true love was spending his time with Linda Sylvestre, they traveled and enjoyed their life together. In 2019 Jim and Linda moved to Florida, for warmer weather and more golf.
Jim is survived by his significant other, Linda Sylvestre of DeLand, FL; brother, David (Marilyn) Smith and sons David and Ken of Yakima; son, Jeff (Kim)Pfaff-Smith of Yakima; daughter, Shannon Carlson of Ellensburg; grandsons Andrew and Justin Pfaff of Yakima, Brock Carlson of Ellensburg; sister and brother in-law Joanne and David Storm of DeLand, FL.
Jim was preceded in death by his son Christopher Smith, parents Leon and Thelma Smith, brother Edward Smith, sister Sara Lou Link and all of Yakima.
No services are being held at this time. In lieu of flowers, we ask you donate to the American Lung Association in memory of Jim Smith.
