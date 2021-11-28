James Ronae Richmond was born on December 2, 1953 in Anchorage, Alaska, to Gerald and Darlene Richmond. He passed away peacefully at home on November 21, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Jim grew up and attended school in Easton, Washington and graduated in 1971 alongside his highschool sweetheart, Susan. Jim and Susan grew close while attending Malibu, a Young Life camp in B.C. There, the trajectory of their lives changed forever when they became followers of Jesus Christ. After graduating, they spent a year at Central Washington University before getting married in a little white church in Cle Elum, Washington in 1972.
In 1974, Jim and Susan set off for Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, Illinois, and from there, Moody Aviation in Elizabethton, Tennessee, where their son Nathan James was born in 1976. Jim graduated with a degree in Missionary Aviation in 1978.
The Richmonds found themselves back in Washington where Carrie Elizabeth joined the family in 1978, followed by Piper Renee in 1981. In 1982, their young family served in Venezuela as support staff with Mission Aviation Fellowship. Once the Richmonds were back in Washington, little Libby Allison completed the family in 1983.
After running his own painting and insulation business, Jim turned his focus to modifying Super Cubs. In 1980, he founded CubCrafters in the garage of their Yakima home. Over the past four decades, the company has grown into a world-class aircraft manufacturer and aviation trailblazer. Jim’s inquisitive mind always pushed the boundaries of possibility. CubCrafters reflects his long-held values of excellence and innovation.
Jim and Susan’s love for each other was tender and steadfast. After the kids were grown, they moved to a house on a pond where every morning, Jim cooked Susan breakfast and they sat quietly together with their coffee to read their Bibles and watch the herons and turtles. Often, Jim would break the silence to excitedly tell Susan about the latest idea that had occurred to him — sharing the first seeds of his dreams with her before all others. They enjoyed 49 years of married love and friendship.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Richmond, and his brother, Russell Richmond. He is survived by his wife Susan and their four children: Nathan Richmond, Carrie (Patrik) Martinet, Piper (Ryan) Richmond Hill, and Libby (Mike) Beck; five grandchildren: Sophia, Merit, Atlas, Corban, and Levi; his sister, Judi (Harry) Davidson; his brother, David “Rick” Richmond; his mother and step-father, Darlene and Gene York, and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the CubCrafters facility, 1918 South 16th Avenue in Yakima, on December 4, 2021. Please arrive by 12:45 p.m. as the service will begin at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Idaho Aviation Foundation and the Union Gospel Mission.
“But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.” Isaiah 40:31 (NIV)
